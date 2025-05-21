Whoopi Goldberg ‘Can’t Point to Anything’ Showing Biden was Unfit for Office

Whoopi Goldberg is confused about why Democrats and Republicans have said former President Joe Biden’s staffers covered up his mental decline, saying she “can’t point to anything” that proved him unfit for office.

Speaking on The View, Goldberg reacted to former President Biden’s recent cancer diagnosis and the claims that his staff hid his decline from the public during his administration.

There has always been a mass trust issue because politicians, media, nobody does what they’re supposed to do. Now I say, for me — listen, he’s 83, so he’s a little stumbly, he’s a little rumbly. I can’t point to anything that he’s done, as president, that he did,” said Goldberg.

“No. He was running for next 4 years,” co-host Sara Haines interjected.

“Yeah,” said Sunny Hostin.

“But — but I’m saying, I want — not you, but I want somebody to tell me, well, when did you know it was bad? If you knew, why did you wait?” Goldberg shot back.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that Biden and the Democrats admitted the president had a problem after the first debate with Trump.

President Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer last week.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” his office said in a statement to CNN and CBS.

“On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” his office added. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

