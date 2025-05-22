Bruce Springsteen Releases Live Recording of His U.K. Concert Calling Trump ‘Treasonous’

Bruce Springsteen has released a new EP, Land of Hope & Dreams — a live recording from his Manchester, England, show earlier this month full of splenetic invective directed at U.S. President Donald Trump.

It includes the longtime Democratic Party mouthpiece’s comments about Trump’s “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

Rolling Stone reports in his intro to Land of Hope and Dreams, Springsteen tells Brits the E Street Band would be summoning the power of rock “in dangerous times.”

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” he says.

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring.”

The seven-minute Wrecking Ball song is delivered before he goes on to narrate over a piano line a patriotic salute in the intro to The Rising’s “My City of Ruins,” lamenting:

There’s some very weird, strange, and dangerous shit going on out there right now. In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now. In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and plural society. They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.

All of the above and more, much more, is directed at Trump and his administration.

The invective appears designed to delight his UK audience while belittling the Republican president from the safety of a far off foreign land.

The EP release follows a controversial tour by the aging rocker.

Springsteen has a storied history of attacking Trump and the Republican Party itself, as Breitbart News has long reported.

As far back as 2016, Springsteen sneered at the then-candidate as representing an “attack on the entire Democratic process” and adding he believed Trump has “no sense of decency.”

In 2017 he labelled Trump as a “con man” and called his administration “crooks” in a protest song he released.

In the same year he called Trump a “moron” in an interview with Rolling Stone and two years alter delivered more abuse.