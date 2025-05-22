Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Sophisticated in Dolce & Gabbana Suit, Manolo Blahniks for Annual Luncheon

First Lady Melania Trump delivered keynote remarks at the annual Senate Spouses Luncheon at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, wearing a sleek and sophisticated ensemble from some of her favorite designers.

To tout achievements from her “Be Best” initiative, Melania Trump chose a white Dolce & Gabbana double crêpe blazer and skirt from the Italian fashion house’s latest collection, both made of 100% virgin wool.

The blazer features notch lapels as well as welt pockets with flaps. The blazer retails for $3,945 while the skirt retails for $1,195.

Mrs. Trump chose a deep brown button-up silk shirt with a classic collar and buttoned cuffs from Dolce & Gabbana to layer under the blazer. Her shirt retails for $987.

Most prominent for the event were Mrs. Trump’s limited edition Manolo Blahnik stilettos from her personal shoe collection. The pony hair pumps are sold out and can only be found on secondhand sites.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.