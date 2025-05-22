Pedro Pascal, Trixie Mattel, Harry Styles Among 250 Stars to Sign Full-Page NYT Ad Supporting Planned Parenthood

Hundreds of celebrities and members of the entertainment industry have joined together to sign a letter in support of abortion mill operator Planned Parenthood as Republicans target its federal funding.

The celebrities who signed onto the letter include Pedro Pascal, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, Addison Rae, Megan Thee Stallion, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, Scarlett Johansson, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne, Zoey Deutch, Melissa McCarthy, Natasha Lyonne, Christina Ricci, Alfre Woodard, Alexandra Shipp, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, and hundreds more.

The big names came out for the abortion mill operator’s “I’m for Planned Parenthood” campaign as seen first in the New York Times, according to Rolling Stone.

The ad claims that the abortion organization faces defunding that endangers its ability to supply “healthcare” to women.

“Because I’m for freedom… because I’m for healthcare… because I’m for you and me — not the government — deciding what care we need and where we can get it,” the ad reads.

“Every day, Planned Parenthood health center staff open the doors of health centers to ensure patients — no matter who they are — can get access to the essential health care they need. Planned Parenthood health centers play an irreplaceable role in our health system,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a press statement. “I applaud these cultural changemakers and everyone across the country who have said, loud and clear: I’m for Planned Parenthood.”

Studies have proven that abortion is Planned Parenthood’s chief and most important business, but their claim that abortion is “healthcare” gives them cover to shade the truth. Also, since 2017, the organization has begun profiting from the distribution of transgendering hormones and other medications to children.

Transgender actor Lavern Cox highlighted that fact in her supporting statement for the letter, saying, “Trans people need health care providers they can trust, just like everyone else. Planned Parenthood health centers are a lifeline for so many across this country who rely on them for inclusive care. ’m for Planned Parenthood because they provide a space for queer people to feel safe, supported, and affirmed in who they truly are.”

The organization has also benefited from an increase in federal funding during the Biden years.

Its most recent report, called “A Force For Hope,” Planned Parenthood states that 402,230 unborn babies were killed in abortions, up from 392,715 the previous year. At the same time, the organization received $792.2 million in taxpayer funding, up almost $100 million from the previous year.

However, the Trump administration has voiced opposition to federal dollars flowing into the abortion mill’s pockets and the “One Big Beautiful Budget Bill” that was just passed in the U.S. House of Representatives last night does contain funding cuts for Planned Parenthood.

