Watch: ‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Says Trump Called, Twice, to Wish Him Well After Cancer Diagnosis

Scott Adams, creator the comic strip Dilbert, said that President Trump called to wish him well after announcing his cancer diagnosis.

Adams revealed the phone call on his podcast Coffee with Scott Adams.

“So, yesterday I’m home and I’ve been getting lots of people reaching out because of my recent health-related news, and – but I can’t talk to everybody, like it’s just continual messages coming in and I have to kind of pace myself,” he said.

Adams said he sent the number to voicemail before realizing he received a phone call from the president.

“So, I see a phone number coming in, somebody’s calling me from some number I don’t recognize, something in Florida, and I sent it to voicemail,” he said. “And a little bit later I thought, ah, better check that voicemail and see if that was anything I need to deal with. And the first sentence in the transcription, because you know the phone gives you the text version of the voicemail as well, the first sentence is, ‘this is your favorite president.’ And I thought to myself, no, did I just send the most important person in the world to voicemail? And it turns out that I had. It was Trump and he was just calling to check in.”

As Breitbart News reported this week, Scott Adams revealed he had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer in the same weekend that former President Joe Biden revealed a similar diagnosis.

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has,” Adams said. “I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones.”

Adams said that his life expectancy is “maybe this summer” and that he had to use a walker several times over the past few months.

“It’s kind of civilized, that you know how long you have, so you can put your affairs together, said your goodbyes, do all the things you have to do,” he said.

“This one is really painful, but it’s kind of good that it gives you time, while your brain is still working, to wrap things up,” he added.

