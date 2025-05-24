Actress Naomi Watts and her youngest child, Kai, hosted an LGBTQ fundraiser called the “Mother Daughter Holy Spirit Party,” at Midtown East in New York City, after the 16-year-old came out as transgender.

Kai Schreiber, originally named Samuel Kai, who Watts had with actor Liev Schreiber in 2008, recently came out as a transgender girl and has since become a model.

The two appeared in matching gold metallic ensembles for the event on Thursday, with Kai also donning knee-high white leather boots.

“We are so pleased to introduce Naomi Watts as a host of Holy Spirit, a party by to fundraise for the Trans Justice Funding Project,” the organization’s message read ahead of the event, according to the Daily Mail.

“A parent’s love is important to every human on earth. For trans people, the love and support of a parent can be absolutely crucial. Pictured, Naomi Watts is with her daughter in… owning MOTHER DAUGHTER.”

When Kai came out as trans, his father Liev Schriber called it a “profound moment.”

Yet, on the other hand, Schreiber said it wasn’t a surprise. “To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long,” he said.

“This isn’t just about representing the trans community,” the actor added. “This is actually a community of people who don’t have great resources, who don’t have access to help, who aren’t being protected and looked after by their families.”

Schreiber went on to say that it is “important” for Kai to say to the world, “Hey, I am trans,” and, “Look at me.”

Kai Schreiber joins a growing list of celebrity children who claim to be transgender.

At least 14 celebrities have children who claim to be transgender, non-binary, or other categories, including Robert de Niro, Cher, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Nixon, Marlon Wayans, Charlize Theron, Anette Benning, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

