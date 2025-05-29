Kool & the Gang’s Michael Sumler Dead at 71 in Car Crash

Kool & the Gang member Michael Sumler died on Sunday at the age of 71 following a fatal car crash in Mableton, Georgia.

Sumler was pronounced dead at the scene, the Cobb County Police Department said.

The longtime Kool & the Gang member originally worked as the Grammy-winning band’s stylist and wardrobe valet, before eventually performing onstage with the group as a backup vocalist.

“He also hyped the crowd with his energy and dance moves at the top of the show. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events,” the R&B band told New York Post.

Kool & the Gang announced Sumler’s death on Thursday, telling the outlet, “We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler.”

“Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2004-2015, making sure the guys looked their best onstage every night,” the band added. “Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace.”

Sumler, who was also known as “Chicago Mike,” died in a car crash in Cobb County, Georgia, over Memorial Day weekend. The 33-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was not injured.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens also reacted to Sumler’s death, writing in a Facebook post, “This Memorial Day weekend the world lost a music legend.”

“The city of Mableton, City Council, and I join his friends, family, and fans in mourning his loss,” Owens added.

