Jade Thirlwall, an English pop star and member of the group Little Mix, recently led a crowd of fans in chanting “fuck you” to “transphobes” and author J.K. Rowling.

Thirlwall led the chant while performing before a crowd of thousands at the Mighty Hoopla in London – a music festival “known for celebrating LGBTQ+ culture,” per The Telegraph.

While performing on the Main Stage at Mighty Hoopla in London Saturday evening, Thirlwall ignited the crowd when she chanted “transphobes” and the crowd responded: “F*** you!” She then changed the prompt to “J.K. Rowling” to which the crowd responded with another enthusiastic “F*** you!” Video of the moment was shared on social media with on-screen text reading: “Jade, the legend you are!!!”

Thirlwall previously told Gayety that the trans community has been under attack.

“I’ve always been quite vocal, and I’m not always going to get it right. But you can’t be a pop artist right now without speaking out about certain things,” she said. “We’re seeing an attack on the trans community, and I have a very big LGBTQ+ fanbase. I can’t sit back and not be vocal about defending that community. I’m happy to pay the consequences if it means doing the right thing.”

As Breitbart News reported in April, the Supreme Court in London “ruled that, for the purposes of judging matters of equality, terms like ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ refer to biological sex, not gender.”

“Campaigners have hailed the ‘death’ of self-identification as the UK Supreme Court in Westminster ruled on Wednesday morning that the UK’s Equality Act 2010 refers to ‘biological women and biological sex,'” said the report.

“The definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 makes clear that the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man,” the court ruled.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.