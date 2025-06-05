Jimmy Kimmel Gushes Over Musk vs. Trump: POTUS ‘Now Has 2 Foreigners Who Won’t Sleep With Him’

Disney-ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is overjoyed that Elon Musk has taken swipes at President Donald Trump after the SpaceX chief stepped back from his temporary assignment in the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, the rabidly anti-Trump Kimmel rushed to make fun of Musk’s harsh words for the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill” for the federal budget. Musk feels that the bill fails to take advantage of the savings that his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) identified.

Kimmel gleefully said the budding argument between Trump and his former temporary employee is an “Alien vs. Predator,” “Godzilla vs Kong” and “Kramer vs Kramer” moment. He added that the scuffle is “a big, beautiful brouhaha titled ‘Trump vs. Musk.”

“That is trouble in Scamalot folks. I mentioned last night that, within 72 hours of exiting his role as DOGE-bag-in-Chief, Elon Musk has been waging twitter war against Trump’s budget,” Kimmel happily chirped. “Musk was reportedly ‘butthurt’ — and yes, they did use that word, it is a quote — about some of the stuff that’s in the bill. Usually when Elon’s butthurt, it’s because of all the drugs he’s trying to smuggle through White House security.”

“But this time, it’s different. First, he called the bill ‘disgusting abomination.’ Then lashed out at lawmakers, he wrote, ‘In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.’ That’s right. First, he fired the American people, next, he wants to fire the politicians,” Kimmel snarked.

Kimmel then reached back several years to a U.S. Supreme Court decision of freedom of speech that Kimmel thinks means “oligarchs” can flood politics with money, and insisted that Musk’s budding feud makes Congress nervous.

“So, when he tweets something like, ‘Call your Senator, call your congressman, bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL,’ and the poster from the movie ‘Kill Bill,’ they get nervous,” he insisted. “They have to wonder, does he really keta-mean this.”

Still, he had a warning for Democrats who suddenly think Musk is on their side on the issue. Kimmel insisted that, “the real truth is, Musk is mad about the things that affect him like cutting the electric vehicle tax credit, not using his company Starlink for air traffic control, and that they pulled his friend’s nomination for head of NASA. What Elon Musk cares about is Elon Musk.”

Kimmel also noted that Trump has been “unusually quiet” about Musk’s turnabout. He added that, “Usually, he’s got reporters in the oval office; he’s out yelling on the helipad. He had none of that today. No executive orders! No angry posts about Elon on Truth Social.”

“Very unlike him to show restraint. So, this must be serious,” he joked. “I mean between Elon and Melania, he, Trump now has two foreigners who won’t sleep with him. And it’s only a matter of time, it will happen. I mean, I keep waiting to see Musk on a one-way SpaceX to El Salvador.”

