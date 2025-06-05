Nolte: 36 Percent Fewer Gay TV Characters Can Only Mean We’re All Gonna Die

With the Woke Terror finally receding, the good news arrives that as of last year, there was a 36 percent decline in gay characters on TV.

And when you realize that every character on TV (and in commercials) was gay for a while there, you understand just how big of a drop that 36 percent is, and what a win it is for gay and straight Normal People who have no interest in how a television character sexually gratifies him or her or theyself.

What I’ll bet you didn’t know is that this decrease in gay TV characters literally means we are all gonna die.

Someone at the Ankler sat down with someone named Benito Skinner to look into what the horror of fewer gays on TV means for the future of mankind.

“Would a show like Overcompensating be greenlit in today’s contracted industry and against a political backdrop of increasing threats to LGBTQ rights from the Trump administration?” someone at the Ankler asked.

“That’s scary. I don’t know… I would hope so. I hope that the industry does not need to reflect the White House,” Skinner answered. “We don’t need to pander to the clown parade.”

Then this someone from The Ankler asked the CEO of the fascist organization GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, about a 14 percent increase in something called “anti-LGBTQ incidents.”

“We’re seeing a growing threat on our community, and it has to do with this rhetoric [from the White House], and the antidote to that rhetoric is storytelling, and the antidote to misinformation is meeting us through these characters,” the GLAAD CEO said.

“Having Hollywood pull back on that at this critical inflection point is a recipe for disaster for our community,” she(?)/they(?)/them(?) added.

A disaster.

Nothing less than a disaster.

“Recent editions of our WWATV (Where We Are on TV) study have shown that inclusive series are ending at a rate that is outpacing the introduction of new inclusive series,” another GLAAD representative explained.

“LGBTQ-inclusive programming marks an ‘enormous missed opportunity’ for Hollywood, Ellis says, as 20 percent of Gen Z identify as LGBTQ. ‘Hollywood is getting caught up in the culture war,’ she says, ‘and I am concerned about representation in Hollywood.’

As I have repeatedly made clear, Hollywood should make entertainment for everyone, including gay people. As long as they are not targeting children (and too often they are), I have no issue with gay characters or gay-themed shows. But doesn’t mean I’ll watch them. I won’t. And therein lies the problem. Rather than aim programming at a specific subculture, the Woke Terror requires that homosexuality go mainstream. There is still too much of it, but at one point, it was everywhere.

Like a vast majority of the public, 1) I cannot relate to gay characters, and 2) two guys sharing any kind of intimacy makes me uncomfortable. I don’t want to watch it, and I won’t. Why is something that makes most people uncomfortable being forced on us and our kids? It’s obnoxious.

Worse still is the shallowness of it all. Gay characters are almost always portrayed as moral and decent and virtuous, and that’s bad storytelling (and boring and predictable). But if you portray and gay character in a negative way, that’s homophobia or something.

Gay-themed TV shows are not getting cancelled because of Trump. He’s only been in office for four months. They are getting cancelled because they don’t appeal to enough viewers. I’m sorry, but if you’re going to have a guy running around in women’s clothes, that’s not something Normal People will ever take seriously.

Go parade your fetishes and hang-ups and turn-ons and preferences where they belong – in niche programming. The rest of us just want nice and normal entertainment.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.