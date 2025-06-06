Charlamagne Tha God Rips Eric Swalwell’s Claim He Didn’t Know About Biden’s Decline: ‘Cut It the F*ck Out’

Even left-wing Charlamagne Tha God could not take the nonsense from California Democrat Eric Swalwell, who claimed he wasn’t aware of Joe Biden’s serious mental decline.

The popular radio host and podcaster simply wasn’t buying Congressman Swalwell’s claim that he had no idea that Biden was quickly lapsing into mental and physical incapacity as the Democrat visited with The Breakfast Club show on Tuesday.

He asked Swalwell several times about when he became aware of Biden’s incapacities and tried to get him to admit that he dropped the ball. But the lower house’s most virulent Trump hater refused to admit he knew anything about it, and he even tried to blow off the whole topic.

Charlamagne was disgusted by Swalwell’s obstreperousness and he tore into the congressman in an episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast with his co-host, comedian Andrew Schulz.

The podcaster pointed out that he told Swalwell about how shocked he was over the coverup in the White House, especially after he read Jake Tapper’s book, Original Sin. “I kept asking him a simple question over and over: ‘Why should we ever trust Democrats ever again, knowing that y’all upheld this lie?'” he asked.

Charlamagne insisted that the Democrats were “accomplices in the cover-up Biden’s physical and mental decline,” who all claimed Biden was at the top of his game when they all knew secretly that he was shot.

Instead of admitting to the patently obvious subterfuge, Swalwell excused Democrat because many “didn’t have access” to Biden. And he added that he, himself, “didn’t spend much time” with Biden in one-on-one meetings.

But Charlamange retorted that he didn’t have any access to Biden at all and he could clearly see that the president had deteriorated.

Charlamagne also asked the California Rep. why any American should “ever trust the Democratic Party after they lied to us so long about President Biden.”

In reply, Swalwell skirted the whole question about Biden’s decline and instead said Americans should trust Democrats because of their health care policies.

As he spoke of his confrontation with Swalwell, Charlamagne told Schulz that the Democrats need to come clean about Biden. “Anybody that wants to be the future of the party has to throw the Biden shit under the bus. Now, Eric and all of these guys will be like, ‘Well, we didn’t know.’ You gotta cut it the fuck out,” he said disgusted.

