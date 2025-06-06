Watch: Jason Aldean Says He Will Bring DJ Daniel to a Show, Discuss Plans to Host Cancer Charity Concert

Country star Jason Aldean responded to a video that 13-year-old DJ Daniel made regarding wanting host a country show to raise money for children with cancer.

In a video posted to X, country singer Darius Rucker responded to DJ’s video, saying he knew Aldean. Aldean then appears on the video.

“Hey, DJ, what’s up? It’s Darius Rucker. Guess what? I heard you. I know Jason Aldean,” Rucker says as Aldean appears on camera.

“Hey, what’s up, DJ? Jason Aldean here,” Aldean says. “I got your message. And, want to get you out to a show, let’s talk more about doing a show or doing something to help the kids you were talking about, and we’ll be in touch.”

Aldean’s response came just days after DJ Daniel release his own video asking his supporters to help him get in touch with Aldean “to raise money for kids with cancer.”

DJ was diagnosed with terminal brain and spinal cancer in 2018 and was given just five months to live. Since then, he’s undergone 13 surgeries, been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country, and was made an honorary Secret Service agent in March during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

Last week, the White House revealed Daniel is “facing three new tumors.”

“We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors,” the White House said. “DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men—and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country.”