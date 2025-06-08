‘Mean Girls’ Star Reneé Rapp Slams Trump White House at World Pride Parade: ‘They Can F**k Off. They Can Die’

The World Pride Parade took over the streets of Washington, DC, on Saturday in what was self-regardingly hailed as “a global celebration of 2SLGBTQIA+ culture and identity.”

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp was there and was approached over what she makes of President Donald Trump’s administration and its relationship with the 2SLGBTQIA+community.

A reporter asked, “Renee what’s your reaction to the administration’s anti-trans bills,” and she responded “They can fuck off.. they can die.”

On his first day in office, Trump authorised executive orders that declared the federal government would recognize only two genders — men and women, as Breitbart News reported.

His stated aim was – and remains – defending women from “gender ideology extremism” and making it clear that “basing federal policy on truth is critical” for the health of the nation.