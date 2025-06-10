Disney’s ‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Calls Days of Violent Anti-ICE Riots and Looting ‘Peaceful Civil Disobedience Protests’

Disney’s Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has dismissed days of violent anti-ICE mass demonstrations and looting roiling the streets of Los Angeles, California, as “peaceful civil disobedience protests” before urging sympathisers to “find a protest in your city.”

Ruffalo took to the social media platform Bluesky to air his conviction that efforts to quell the public disturbance miss the point, saying: “Turning the military directly on American citizens on US soil is unconstitutional. This is not an insurrection. These are peaceful civil disobedience protests. They’re treating our National Guard like trash. June 14 is no Kings Day. Find a protest in your city.”

Turning the military directly on American citizens on US soil is unconstitutional. This is not an insurrection. These are peaceful civil disobedience protests. They’re treating our National Guard like trash. June 14 is no Kings Day. Find a protest in your city. x.com/gavinnewsom/… [image or embed] — Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 9:38 PM

Ruffalo’s comments came after the Trump administration confirmed it is sending hundreds of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles to support California’s National Guard as the foreign-flag waving riots continue.

“Defense and congressional officials” told the Wall Street Journal that “roughly 500” U.S Marines would be deployed to the area “to protect federal buildings and personnel” after riots broke out over the weekend against immigration officials.

The officials added the Marines “won’t engage” with the rioters, according to the outlet.

“F*ck ICE”: Leftist Protesters Flood Los Angeles as National Guard Defends ICE Detention Center

Videos and photos posted to social media have shown rioters throwing rocks at law enforcement officials and Border Patrol vehicles, looting businesses, burning vehicles and the American flag, and shooting fireworks at police officers on horseback, among other actions.

The weekend protests have now spread to Austin and Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, as Breitbart News reported.