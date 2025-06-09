Trump Sends Marines to Support California’s National Guard During Riots

The Trump administration is sending hundreds of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles to support California’s National Guard as anti-ICE, foreign-flag waving riots continue.

“Defense and congressional officials” told the Wall Street Journal that “roughly 500” U.S Marines would be deployed to the area “to protect federal buildings and personnel” after riots broke out over the weekend against immigration officials.

The officials added that the Marines “won’t engage” with the rioters, according to the outlet.

In a press release from the U.S. Northern Command, it was revealed that 700 Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Division would “seamlessly integrate with the Title 10 forces under Task Force 51 who are protecting federal personnel and federal property” in Los Angeles.

CNN also reported that “three people familiar with the matter” said 700 Marines from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center would be deployed to Los Angeles.

Per CNN, one of the sources told the outlet that the Marines would “be augmenting the Guard presence on the ground.” While Trump federalized 2,000 National Guardsmen, “only about 300 have been deployed to the streets of LA so far”:

One of the people familiar with the Marine mobilization said they will be augmenting the Guard presence on the ground in LA. Over 2,000 members of the California National Guard have been activated by the president, but only about 300 have been deployed to the streets of LA so far. Those initial 300 people were on a routine National Guard drill weekend when they were mobilized, which is why they were able to arrive so quickly, the person familiar said; it can take up to 72 hours for other Guardsmen to be mobilized. The Marines are expected to bolster some of the Guard members who have been deployed to LA in the last two days, this person said.

A U.S. official told Reuters that roughly 700 Marines would be “temporarily” deployed to Los Angeles.

The reports of the Trump administration deploying hundreds of U.S. Marines comes as President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum over the weekend, federalizing 2,000 National Guardsmen.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth revealed in a post on X that “due to increased threats to federal law enforcement officers and federal buildings, approximately 700 active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton” were being deployed to Los Angeles.

Videos and photos posted to social media have shown rioters throwing rocks at law enforcement officials and Border Patrol vehicles, looting businesses, burning vehicles and the American flag, and shooting fireworks at police officers on horseback, among other actions. Democrats have criticized Trump for federalizing the National Guard.

In a statement issued Sunday, former Vice President Kamala Harris said deploying the National Guard to address the violence from the riots was a “dangerous escalation.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has also criticized Trump for deploying the National Guard, calling the move “purposefully inflammatory.”

Newsom also revealed that he is suing the Trump administration for having “illegally acted to federalize the National Guard.”