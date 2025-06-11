Eva Longoria Attacks ICE as ‘Un-American’ from Her Mansion in Spain: ‘I Try to Record a Message, I Just Start Crying

Actress Eva Longoria attacked the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which she referred to as “un-American,” from the comfort of her mansion in Spain.

“I wanted to get on here and finally compose myself to do a message, because of everything that’s happening with the mass deportation,” Longoria began in a video posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday. “Every time I try to record a message, I just start crying, and then I don’t want it to be about me, and my emotions about it.”

Longoria went on to claim that the Trump administration’s deportation of illegal aliens is “just so inhumane” and “hard to watch.”

“It’s hard to witness from afar,” the Desperate Housewives actress said from her mansion in Spain, adding, “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in Los Angeles right now. I can’t believe it’s happening in Austin, Texas. I can’t believe it’s happening all over the country.”

“And the comments and people’s reactions to it is really so surprising to me, because it is un-American,” Longoria added of Americans who do not want illegal aliens in their country.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress acknowledged that everyone can agree “Nobody wants criminals in our country. Nobody wants rapists, nobody wants drug dealers, nobody wants bad actors in our country,” but claimed, “That’s not what’s happening.”

Longoria then lamented over “these roundups” taking place “at birthday parties, in elementary graduations,” and at “Home Depot.”

“Those are not criminals,” the Young and the Restless actress said of foreigners illegally residing in the United States.

“We can’t deny them as humans. We just can’t,” Longoria proclaimed.

President Donald Trump, however, campaigned heavily on the issue of illegal immigration, and won the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included him not only winning the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well, thus, being given a mandate from the American people to enact his agenda.

“And those of you who keep yelling, ‘Well, you should have come here legally, do it, get in the back of the line,’ there is no line — this mythical line that everybody’s talking about, there’s people that’ve been waiting for citizenship for 25 years that have been in line,” Longoria added.

“And I just asked for you guys to educate yourself,” the Sentinel actress declared.

On the topic of educating oneself, illegal immigration is a contributing factor to longer wait times for foreigners seeking to “wait in line” and immigrate to the United States legally.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.