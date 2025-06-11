Jimmy Kimmel ‘Very Angry’ as ICE Arresting Murderers and Child Molesters Erupts in Left-Wing Violence

Disney-owned ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel downplayed the violent, destructive, insurrectionist L.A. riots Tuesday night and said he was “very angry” that immigration officials were arresting murderers, drug dealers, and rapists.

During Tuesday evening’s Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue, Kimmel blasted the Trump administration for “abducting” people off the streets for deportation and for sending the National Guard to break up what Kimmel called “peaceful demonstrations” occurring in Los Angeles.

“I’m very angry, I have to say. I cannot believe what’s going on. I knew it was going to be bad, I did not know it was going to be this bad. People who have lived here their whole lives, people who have been in this city longer than I have, the vast majority of whom have never done anything wrong, are being abducted, which is the correct word to use, by agents in masks, hiding their identities, grabbing people off the street and at work, sending people to detention centers,” Kimmel said without bothering to point out that the bulk of those detained for deportation already have deportation orders out against them and most have criminal convictions.

The federal government has shown that far from merely grabbing up just anyone — as Kimmel contends — the illegal migrants being detained are murderers, rapists, child sex abusers, sex traffickers, drug dealers, drunk drivers, gang members, and other dangerous criminals. These are the people Kimmel and his leftist compatriots are trying to protect.

Kimmel then went on to claim that the looters and rioters were “peaceful” quite despite the three days of rampant destruction and violence in the streets.

“And to protest that, which is not only our right as Americans, it’s our responsibility. Los Angelenos gathered to demonstrate and, with very few exceptions, peacefully demonstrate to voice their opposition to this disgusting and unnecessary abuse of power instigated by our mentally ill president, who is dead-set on exacerbating this, who actually wants conflict, who is intentionally inflaming and lying to make it seem like there’s a war going on. He wants there to be a war going on here & he doesn’t care who gets hurt in it,” he said. “There’s no riot outside. We have more so-called ‘unrest’ here when one of our teams wins a championship.”

Kimmel also blasted Trump for calling in the National Guard while Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom was content to let L.A. burn and devolve into chaos.

