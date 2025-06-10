Watch: Los Angeles Rioters Destroy Local Businesses, Cop Cars

The California anti-deportation rioters have wreaked havoc across Los Angeles, destroying police vehicles with bricks, lighting taxis on fire, and viciously looting local businesses in shocking footage.

Videos recorded by journalists on the ground captured the unforgiving protesters smashing into and stealing from restaurants, phone stores, and fashion shops in the middle of the chaos on Monday.

Independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager witnessed a mob of masked young men robbing an Apple Store in the downtown area of the city, which ended in piles of iPhones left abandoned on the street once their security alarms went off:

Otoro Sushi, located on 2nd Street in Los Angeles, was also ransacked by a group of men who split off from a larger group carrying Mexican flags:

“This will ruin this restaurant. Employees will have no job now,” wrote celebrity chef and Huntington Beach city councilman Andrew Gruel. “Unemployment won’t pay for months. Insurance probably won’t even cover losses.”

According to Andy Ngo, senior editor of the Post Millennial, the looters “carried out the cash box, removed the money, and discarded the empty box in the street.”

Gutenschwager continued to follow the rioters, recording them looting a CVS, an Adidas outlet, and a T-Mobile shop:

Oliya Scootercaster with Freedom News TV saw a distraught business owner cleaning up her completely ransacked store:

At least a few of the alleged looters were arrested, with more footage showing some masked individuals getting caught as they attempted to flee another establishment:

Autonomous self-driving Waymo taxis were set ablaze and burnt to crisps in the middle of the road, while cop cars were left damaged by bricks on the highway:

Even the establishment media was not safe, with an NBC-Telemundo van getting spray-painted and a smashed windshield:

