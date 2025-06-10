The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) this week highlighted crimes associated with the illegal aliens arrested as part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations as rioters across the country continue to protest such actions.

DHS has continued to release details on the illegal immigrants arrested as part of its recent operations in Los Angeles, where Mexican flag-waving protests erupted over the weekend. As Breitbart News detailed, some of those arrested have criminal histories including but not limited to sexual battery, second degree murder, assault with intent to commit rape, distribution of cocaine and heroin, domestic violence, and much more.

However, DHS released more information on those arrested in a press release Monday, and this batch involves many criminals with crimes against children.

One of the illegals arrested is Eswin Uriel Castro, who was previously deported. His convictions include “child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon,” per DHS, which also noted he has been arrested for robbery and domestic violence.

Anastacio Enrique Solis-Salinas, who hails from Nicaragua, has been arrested for willful cruelty to a child. Additionally, he has convictions for both domestic violence and hit and run.

Miguel Angel Palafox-Montes, who has “voluntarily” returned to Mexico twice, returned and was caught by ICE. He has “criminal convictions for grand theft, narcotics violations, and identity theft” with arrests for battery and burglary, per DHS.

Another illegal caught by ICE, Rafael Gamez-Sanchez, has a criminal conviction for vehicular manslaughter, and Dzhakhar Aslambekov — who hails from Russia — was “detained for fraud related to Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards used to access government assistance programs,” according to DHS.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emphasized in a statement that the illegal aliens arrested include child abusers and pedophiles.

“Why do Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass care more about violent criminal illegal aliens than they do about protecting their own citizens?” McLaughlin asked, blasting the rioters for “fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets.”

“Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers who every single day wake up and make our communities safer,” she added.

Pictures of the arrested illegal criminals can be found here.