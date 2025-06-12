Bruce Springsteen in Berlin Rages (Again) Against Trump — ‘Corrupt, Incompetent and Treasonous’

Aging rocker Bruce Springsteen is nothing if not consistent. During his current European tour hardly a day goes by without the 75-year-old delivering a spittle-flecked tirade against President Donald Trump and his administration. Wednesday night in Berlin, Germany, was no different.

AP reports the septuagenarian was addressing tens of thousands of fans against the backdrop of a stadium built for the 1936 Olympic Games.

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices, stand with us against authoritarianism, and let freedom reign,” he said.

Springsteen’s political speeches on the night — reportedly referencing recent headlines about immigration raids, the freezing of federal funds for universities and measles outbreaks — were bookended by his songs captioned in German on large screens beside the stage.

He ended with a warning, AP notes: “The America that I love, the America that I’ve sung to you about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

If you think that all sounds vaguely familiar, then you are right.

Just last month Springsteen released a new EP, Land of Hope & Dreams — a live recording from his Manchester, England, show earlier in May full of splenetic invective directed at Trump.

It includes the longtime Democratic Party mouthpiece’s comments about Trump’s “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration” as he denounced the president’s politics, calling him an “unfit president” leading a “rogue government” of people who have “no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American.”