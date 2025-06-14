Comedian John Mulaney is bewildered by political attacks and death threats to his wife, actress Olivia Munn, over her comments dissing a popular kids YouTuber — Ms. Rachel, who has been an outspoken critic of Israel.

Mulaney slammed those misconstruing his wife’s “innocent comment” about Rachel Griffin Accurso, who became a smash hit for hosting a kids show online. Mulaney pointed out that Munn’s comments were not addressing Accurso’s extreme political positions but was just a general statement about children’s programming.

“An innocent comment my wife Olivia Munn made about what children’s programs we like has somehow — unbelievably — been conflated with not caring about the deaths of children in Gaza,” Mulaney wrote on Instagram Wednesday, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Because of this, my wife and my two kids are now receiving violent and threatening comments and messages in her DMs. This is absolutely insane and needs to stop. The people doing this are so wildly out of line and so unhelpful to any conversation. You took a nothing comment to a dark and dangerous place. This kind of behavior isn’t activism,” he exclaimed.

Munn’s comments were widely taken out of context by anti-Israel activists and supporters of Hamas after an interview with People magazine in which she mentioned shows for kids — including Ms. Rachel’s — and how she generally doesn’t let her own two children watch many of them.

People has since deleted the interview from its website.

In the interview, Munn seemed to say that YouTube channels targeted at children drive her crazy, and she mentioned Accurso’s clips in particular.

“I know kids love [Ms. Rachel], but the thing is, if I can’t watch it, I’m not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy,” Munn said. “These kid shows drive me crazy.”

She went on, saying, “Malcolm asked for Blue’s Clues, and I don’t know who showed him Blue’s Clues, but they are on my s— list now. I said, ‘Hell no. Not in my house.'”

Munn did not seem to be making any sort of comment about Accurso’s politics, but many Ms. Rachel supporters excoriated Munn as if she had said she did not care about “kids dying in Gaza.”

The actress later put out a statement clarifying her interview.

“To Ms. Rachel and her fans, I hear and respect the passion behind your support. I never anticipated the media would single out one small thing I said and distort it like they have,” she wrote. “My comments were never meant to diminish the joy, comfort, and impact she brings to so many families. Every parent understands the importance of finding meaningful programming that helps us connect with our kids. I don’t want something taken out of context to be a moment that steals even a minute of joy for anyone.”

Accurso also replied to Munn’s comments and blasted the news media for the controversy.

“WHO CARES?!” she wrote on her social media. “I’d rather you cover me advocating for kids in Gaza who are literally starving, largest cohort of child amputees in modern history, thousands & thousands killed – no medical care, no education, no homes… do better!!!”

She then added, “Not against her at all and don’t care that she doesn’t want to watch the show — all my love to her and her family — disappointed in the outlets.”

