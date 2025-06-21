Police: Suspect Charged in Hamptons Hit-and-Run Death of Netflix Realtor Sara Burack

A manhunt has resulted in the arrest of a woman on Friday after a fatal hit-and-run in the Hamptons involving a Netflix star.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Amanda Kempton of Virginia whom police charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in which there was a fatality, the New York Post reported.

The outlet cited the Southampton Town Police Department whose officials said the charge is a class D felony that could end up with the suspect spending four years behind bars.

The driver is accused of hitting 40-year-old Sara Burack whom police found on the Montauk Highway near a restaurant in Hampton Bays on Thursday morning.

Images show the victim:

The victim was found unconscious as she lay in the street, according to Today.

“Officers responded to the roadway, which is in the vicinity of Villa Paul Restaurant. Burack was discovered with serious injuries and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she later died,” the outlet said.

Burack, who was a reality TV realtor, had starred on the Netflix series called “Million Dollar Beach House,” per Entertainment Tonight. The outlet shared clips of her on the show:

The Today article stated, “Burack began building her real estate career after graduating from Franklin and Marshall College and beginning as an account manager and sales assistant, according to her LinkedIn page.”

“Eventually, she joined Nest Seekers, a luxury residential and commercial brokerage firm. During her time at the company, she specialized in leasing, buying, and selling properties in the tri-state area. In 2022, she appeared in Netflix’s reality series ‘Million Dollar Beach House,’ which followed real estate agents as they wrangled to sell properties. The show ran for one season,” it added.

The suspect’s arraignment was scheduled for Saturday while investigators assess the scene of the hit-and-run.

Burack’s friend and fellow realtor, Paulette Corsair, said she wanted people to know Burack was a deeply caring person.

“She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others. She was loved greatly by her friends and a close family,” Corsair stated.