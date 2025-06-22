Disney Daytime TV Host Whoopi Goldberg Slammed by Iranians for Saying Black Americans Face ‘Same’ Oppression as Women in Iran

Iranian dissidents have excoriated ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg just days after she said black people in the United States face the “same” level of oppression as Iranians currently living under the brutal Islamic Republic’s regime.

Goldberg got into a heated back-and-forth with co-host Alyssa Griffin, who said “The Iranian regime is today is nothing compared to the United States.”

To which Goldberg replied “They used to keep hanging black people.”

The war of words continued with Griffin saying “I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran in 2025.”

“Not if you’re Black,” Goldberg replied.

“Let me tell you about being in this country. This is the greatest country in the world. But yeah, I know that. I know,” Goldberg continued. “And we all know that, but every day we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are our kids going to get shot because they’re running through somebody’s neighborhood?”

Iranian dissidents slammed Goldberg for her comments. Dr. Sheila Nazarian, whose family fled Iran in 1985, told Fox News “Whoopi Goldberg’s comparison between being Black in America and living under Iran’s authoritarian regime is deeply misguided and dismisses the brutal realities faced by millions of Iranians.”

“It’s astonishing that Whoopi Goldberg would even suggest that life for Black Americans is somehow equivalent to living under the rule of the Ayatollah in Iran,” Iranian-American journalist Lisa Daftari told Fox News.