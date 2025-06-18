Whoopi Goldberg: Black People in U.S. ‘Same’ as Iranians Under Islamic Regime

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the rights of black people in the United States are under attack at the “same” level as Iranians living under an Islamic regime.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Let’s just remember, too, the Iranians literally throw gay people off of buildings. They don’t adhere to basic human rights.”

Goldberg said, “Listen here is the thing, let’s not do that, because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car.”

Griffin said, “The Iranian regime is today is nothing compared to the United States.”

Goldberg said, “They used to keep hanging black people.”

Griffin said, “I’m sorry it’s not the same.”

Goldberg said, “That is not what you mean to say. It is the same.”

Griffin said, “I can’t have my hair showing. I can wear a skirt. I can have my arms out.”

Griffin said, “That is why I’m saying it is the same. Murdering someone for their difference is not good, whoever does it. It’s not good. So that’s why I said you weren’t saying — what I heard is not what you meant.”

Griffin said, “I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran in 2025.”

Goldberg said, “Not if you’re Black.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Not for everybody.”

Goldberg said, “Not if you’re Black.”

She added, “Let me tell you about being in this country. This is the greatest country in the world. But yeah, I know that. I know. And we all know that, but every day we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are our kids going to get shot because they’re running through somebody’s neighborhood?”

Griffin said, “There are places much darker than this country.”

Goldberg said, “Not everybody feels that way. Listen when you think we got the vote in 1965.”

Griffin said, “They don’t have free and fair elections in Iran. It’s not the same universe.”

Griffin said, “You know what, there’s no way I can make you understand it.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Try to reverse roles with a black person in this country, let’s say, I think that’s what you’re talking about. Just try to understand from their point of view, from that point of you, this country does not do them well.”

