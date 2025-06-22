JoJo Siwa Pulls Out of LGBTQ Pride Performance After Saying She Felt ‘Pressured’ to Identify as Lesbian

Jojo Siwa, the former Dance Moms and Nickelodeon star and budding pop sensation, is no longer performing at Chicago’s pride music fest Back Lot Bash. The news comes just days after Siwa says she came out as lesbian at 17-years-old due, in part, from “pressure” from the LGBTQIAA+ community.

Back Lot Bash said on its Instagram page Siwa pulled out of the event over a “scheduling conflict.”

Siwa is also postponing her U.S. tour, according to her website.

“I’ve got some news that breaks my heart to share….my US tour has been postponed,” the statement said. “I promise I’ll be back before you know it to perform for all the beautiful people in the US.”

Siwa said in a recent interview with the Daily Mail she called herself a pansexual when she initially came out at 17. “But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said, ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of the pressure,” she said.

Asked where she thought that pressure came from, the Celebrity Big Brother contestant said “In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had. You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid.”

A year ago, Siwa was performing at pride events from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Now the “Karma” singer has been dating fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chris Hughes. Their social media has shown them vacationing together for weeks.

