Stephen Colbert Parrots Dem Rep. Max Frost’s Claim Ice Illegal Alien Arrests ‘Look Like Kidnapping’

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert parroted Democrat talking points on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arresting illegal immigrants mere moments after his guest, Congressman Maxwell Frost (FL-D) said ICE agents are “kidnapping people” and “human trafficking them to other nations, other countries around the entire world.”

Colbert recalled anti-Trump “No Kings” demonstrations being held in Frost’s Florida district and said the Congressman has described ICE arrest raids as “a taxpayer-funded kidnapping operation.” Colbert then asked “What do you mean by that?”

“What is going on right now is actually not mass deportation even, because people aren’t being given due process. There is no legal process for people,. We have ICE federal agents pulling up, terrorizing our communities, hopping out of unmarked vans, stealing and yes, kidnapping people, not giving them their day in court and yes, human trafficking them to other nations, other countries around the entire world,” Congressman Frost said to audience applause.

“I’d like to be very clear about what is going on right now, so people understand that what is going on, I believe, is outside the bounds of the law,” Frost continued. “Due process is something that applies to every person in this country, regardless of your status. So this is from the party that likes to talk a lot about the American exceptionalism, but they want to rip away the few things that make our country actually exceptional. And part of that is the fact that our rights are for everybody.”

Colbert responded to that diatribe by saying “one of the things, when I see it, that alarms me most — and it does feel like kidnapping — as you said, unmarked windowless vans will show up; men will get out wearing masks, no identifying patches. To not identify themselves? They don’t have badges. They don’t show I.D. They grab people and put them in the van.”

Colbert goes on to say “it’s dangerous for the officers … why wouldn’t you think you were being attacked” he asked about people residing in the country illegally being detained.

ICE agents are carrying out federal law, detaining illegals for the process of the deporting from the country. Those agents, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, “are now facing a 500 percent increase in assaults as they attempt to locate and arrest illegal aliens living in the United States.”

