Watch — Oprah Winfrey: ‘I’ve Never Been Near’ a Diddy Party

Oprah Winfrey responded to rumors about her alleged involvement with disgraced music mogul and alleged sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs, asserting she has never “been near a Puff party.”

“I’ve never been near a Puff party, never,” Winfrey declared before an audience at a recent event caught on video, adding, “Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out.”

Watch Below:

Pastor T.D. Jakes, who was seated onstage with Winfrey, echoed the sentiment, insisting that he has only been at Combs’ home during the day, with his staff present.

“I’ve stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day, at two o’clock with staff people,” Jakes maintained, adding that as a result of his visit, he has been subjected to rumors of “a love affair and all kinds of stuff.”

Winfrey reacted by asking, “You too?” to which the pastor exclaimed, “Yes!”

“Now, I’m almost 70 years old. What do I look like?” Jakes quipped, eliciting laughter from audience members.

“I am a grandfather, what do I look like at this late date?” the pastor added.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs — who has been in jail since September 16 after being arrested following a federal indictment accusing him of sex trafficking, among a litany of other crimes — is currently in the midst of a trial that is expected to last well into the summer.

Among the allegations includes what are now known as “Freak Offs,” which involved the disgraced music mogul’s alleged regular, sometimes days-long sex parties, featuring “a variety of controlled substances to victims” that prosecutors say were used “in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant.”

The federal indictment added that Combs and his alleged victims “typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use” after Freak Offs.

Moreover, the Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group has filed a scores of additional, separate lawsuits accusing the disgraced music mogul, his associates, and other entities of a variety of crimes.

