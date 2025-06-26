Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Liev Schreiber Among Hollywood Celebrities Decrying ‘Unacceptable’ Cuts to Medicaid, Food Stamps

Dozens of Hollywood celebrities on Wednesday decried “unacceptable” Republican efforts to cut Medicaid and food stamps.

“Ongoing high grocery costs mean food is out of reach for so many families, and many of our neighbors simply do not have enough to eat,” the open letter to members of Congress stated.

“We call on Congress to reject cuts to these vital programs that help millions put food on their tables and provide access to health care,” the letter added.

The nonprofit Feeding America led a letter of prominent celebrities such as Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Williams, Rosario Dawson, and others urged Republicans to reject reforms to Medicaid and the food stamp program, more formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“This is unacceptable and wrong. It is not how people in this country treat each other when facing hard times. We call on Congress to reject cuts to these vital programs that help millions put food on their tables and provide access to health care,” the letter continued.

The letter to lawmakers follows as the Senate aims to pass Trump’s landmark legislation as soon as this upcoming weekend.

President Donald Trump has sought to rid federal healthcare programs of waste, fraud, and abuse in federal healthcare programs.

“And we want to make sure that doesn’t hurt anybody, you know, because it is about waste, fraud, and abuse-that’s the only thing and everybody wants that,” Trump told reporters after he spoke with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

“Just had a great talk with President Trump about the Big, Beautiful Bill. He said again, NO MEDICAID BENEFIT CUTS,” Hawley wrote.

There is, however, strong support for ridding federal healthcare programs of waste, fraud, and abuse.

The Paragon Health Institute released a poll in March which found that two-thirds of American want Congress to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in health care.

Sixty-six percent of Americans agreed with the statement, “Congress needs to take a hard look at all federal health care programs to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. Weeding out waste, fraud, and abuse would save billions and help safeguard these vital programs, so they are available for those who need them – now and in the future.”

Breitbart News has reported on how many experts believe that there has been over $1.1 trillion in improper payments in Medicaid over the past decade.

Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye in May reported that an internal poll found that 86 percent of American overwhelmingly back getting rid of waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid.