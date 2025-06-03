Josh Hawley: Donald Trump Wants ‘NO MEDICAID BENEFIT CUTS’ in the Big, Beautiful Bill

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Monday said after a conversation with President Donald Trump that the 47th president said he wants “NO MEDICAID BENEFIT CUTS.”

“Just had a great talk with President Trump about the Big, Beautiful Bill. He said again, NO MEDICAID BENEFIT CUTS,” Hawley wrote on X. 

