Watch: Designer at Paris Fashion Week Pays Tribute to Violent Illegal Aliens Deported to El Salvador Prison

Fashion designer Willy Chavarria paid tribute to ICE deportees being held in prisons abroad as a theme for his Paris Fashion Week show, with models taking to the runway dressed as prisoners while mimicking a backdrop provided by El Salvador’s high-security CECOT prison.

According to Bazaar magazine, Chavarria sent physical invitations to his Spring 2026 show formatted like an immigration summons used before violent illegal aliens are deported.

“Open immediately,” the envelope read. But on its unfolding, a letter certified the addressee’s inalienable “Right to Exist,” summoning guests to appear for a “Presentation of Humanity.”

To back up the link to ICE deportations as somehow doing the country a disservice, the LA Times reports on Friday, videos and photos began to circulate of show, in which 35 models appeared on the runway in the French capital that morning.

Called “Huron,” after the rural town in California’s San Joaquin Valley where he was born, it began with a tableau of models dressed in long white T-shirts and shorts, and patent leather slip-on shoes, kneeling on the runway, with their heads bent low in seeming submission.

They stayed there silently as if they were about to be deported.

José Feliciano’s version of “California Dreamin’” reportedly played in the background during the show; musicians Danny Lux and Rainao were among those who walked the runway.

Mexican singer-songwriter Vivir Quintana also performed.

“America” was seen to appear upside down on T-shirts, an assumed critique of how deeply challenged the designer feels everything is right now.

“I’m not interested in luxury as a symbol of privilege. I’m interested in luxury as a symbol of truth in one’s own character,” says Chavarria in the press release.

“Exquisite tailoring and craftsmanship worn to elevate one’s personal intent—that’s power. That’s fashion.”