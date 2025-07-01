Rosie O’Donnell Slams Oprah Winfrey Over ‘Gross’ Bezos-Sanchez Wedding

Rosie O’Donnell went on an unhinged rant in which she slammed Oprah Winfrey for being on the guest list of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s “gross” wedding, and claimed President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill “will kill people” and “end America as we know it.”

O’Donnell took to Instagram to post two side-by-side photos showing Sanchez “then” during her younger years and “now” in the present day with noticeable facial reconstruction, writing, “The BEZOS wedding. It turned my stomach, seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all.”

O’Donnell went on to slam Winfrey for being on the guest list, before questioning how the media mogul could be “friends” with the Amazon founder.

“Is Oprah friends with Jeff Besos [sic]?” the comedian inquired, adding, “Really — how is that possible? He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man.”

O’Donnell, who has previously claimed that she was “raised with the feminist movement,” then attacked Sanchez for her appearance, calling her a “fake fem bot,” before accusing Bezos of selling his soul and choosing Sanchez after being with his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott.

“And his fake fem bot wife who looks like that, why would he choose her after the salt of the earth Mackenzie?” O’Donnell declared.

“Sold his soul is what it looks like from here,” she added. “The devil is smiling at all his conquests.”

In a follow-up post, O’Donnell shared a photo of the couple kissing with a message that read, “Jeff Bezos paid $50 million for his wedding and gave his new wife over $50 million in jewelry while people here are losing their Medicaid and SNAP benefits just so he can get a huge tax cut.”

“It’s disgusting and just wrong,” the 63-year-old added.

In a Sunday Substack post, titled, “Jeff’s Wedding” with the subtitle, “God help us,” O’Donnell continued her rant, writing that “all” of Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding guests were “posing for photos, forgetting themselves in their designer outfits, ready for a Vogue cover, a spot on ET.”

“More worthless performative nonsense,” the comedian continued. “We have become numb to gross excess. We have learned to tolerate it, celebrity worship, devoid of humanity.”

O’Donnell’s tirade then took a bizarre turn as went on to she accuse the United States of being a “fascist” country and claim President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill “will kill people” and “end America as we know it.”

“Goodbye democracy,” O’Donnell fearmongered, before calling the legislation “the nail in all of our coffins,” adding that she doubts there will “even be elections at the midterms.”

O’Donnell also claimed that “being gay” will be “outlawed” in the United States next year in what she called “a fascist America.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.