Watch: Katy Perry Trapped Inside Suspended Ball, Clinging for Life During Australia Concert

Pop star Katy Perry was trapped inside a giant ball suspended above the stage following a concert malfunction that left her holding on for dear life during a Sunday performance in Adelaide, Australia.

Video footage posted to social media shows Perry inside a giant suspended ball — made of bars wide enough to slip through — when suddenly, the sphere tilted to one side, leaving the singer clinging to the frame and trying not to fall while she waited for crew members to rescue her.

Watch Below:

Perry was left hanging for around 40 seconds with the lights out as crew members rushed to the stage to commandeer the giant metal ball.

Crew members then rushed the “Dark Horse” singer out of the area while confused and concerned fans looked on in horror.

Notably, Perry’s concert malfunction comes just one day after a similar incident transpired with another pop star.

On Saturday, Beyoncé experienced a technical glitch during a concert in Houston, Texas, when a suspended car she was sitting on suddenly tilted sideways, prompting the singer to immediately halt her performance, leaving fans terrified.

Watch Below:

Perry’s horrifying concert incident also comes one week after her rumored breakup, with TMZ reporting that Orlando Bloom “is psyched to let loose at the Bezos/Sanchez wedding” with “all indications” being that he is “now a single man.”

The “Last Friday Night” singer, meanwhile, did not attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s three-day luxury wedding in Venice, Italy, and has been on tour, instead.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.