Singer Ben Folds Trashes Kennedy Center Director Ric Grenell: ‘Throwing Little Hissy Fits’

Singer-songwriter Ben Folds, who stepped down from his role at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts one minute after President Donald Trump took over, attacked the center’s new director, Richard Grenell, by ironically claiming he is “throwing little hissy fits” and airing political “grievances” instead of focusing on music.

“The head of the Kennedy Center can’t talk for three minutes without having grievances against a political party,” Folds, who couldn’t manage to stay at the Kennedy Center for more than one minute over politics, ironically told the Washington Post while speaking about Grenell.

“His job is to bring excellence in music to everybody. Not to just say you do it but to actually do it. And that starts with not throwing little hissy fits. He’s a grown man,” the “Battle of Who Could Care Less” singer, whose job is to create music, added.

Folds, who served as the artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, also complained about President Trump, telling the newspaper, “The guy took over and said he wanted to put his fist on the scale. So I had to leave.”

Continuing to talk about politics, Folds blamed Vice President J.D. Vance for getting booed by leftists during his visit at the Kennedy Center, saying, “I was there for eight years, in the building all the time. I never saw any — people booing.”

“That never happened before. He brought the circus with him,” the “Lost in the Supermarket” singer claimed.

Responding to claims of the center being in disrepair, Folds rolled his eyes, stating, “Yeah, the HVAC sucks. It probably sucks in the Department of Justice, too.”

“Deferred maintenance of a government building [is normal],” he added. “I’m a stupid piano player, and I know that.”

