Report: 99 Percent of Late-Night TV Show Guests Have Been Liberal So Far This Year

A look at the list of guests for the various late-night TV comedy shows finds that 99 percent of them have been liberals and only one was center right.

According to a review of all the guests on the five major late-night shows, there was nearly no inclusion of center right guests. The survey was compiled by the Media Research Center and followed the guests on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

When it came to officeholders, the record was straight down the hard-left line, with 30 elected Democrats as guests and not a single Republican politician invited to participate.

Some of the far-left politicians appeared more than once. That list includes Democrat New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

The MRC also looked at the political ideals of the non-elected officials and found that out of 77 guests, only one could be considered conservative.

The only appearance by anyone who could be considered conservative is the guest stint by American Compass economist and commentator Oren Cass, who was invited on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to talk about President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The study also found that members of the left-wing commentator class and liberal journalists were also popular guests on these late-night shows. Nine of the guests were MSNBC hosts, eight were CNN hosts, and six worked for CNN, with radical leftist Chris Hayes, of MSNBC, appearing three times as a guest.

MRC added that the first half of 2025 mirrors the last half of 2024 with this left-wing guest trend. And since 2022 there have been 511 liberal guests and only 14 guests from the center right.

