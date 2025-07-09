Sarah Jessica Parker Won’t Push Her Politics Because ‘Many Generations Were Elected Without Someone Having to Say Something on Instagram’

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker says she doesn’t talk about politics on social media because she believes it doesn’t add anything constructive to discourse and “turns into a distraction from a campaign.” The actress pushed back against people who tell her “You got to speak up,” saying, “FDR was elected without social media.”

“I often don’t talk [about politics] on social media, because I don’t it’s a place that’s deserving of any real complicated conversation,” Parker told Nicolle Wallace during her recent appearance on MSNBC’s The Best People podcast.

“I’m not interested in quick little snippets when it’s dealing with conflict or even elections sometimes,” the And Just Like That… star added.

Parker went on to say, “I really was so thoughtful about how I wanted to talk about the election, because I think it turns into a distraction from a campaign.”

“It turns into fodder. It’s misunderstood. You have no control over it,” the actress theorized.

Parker added that when people tell her, “You got to speak up on social media,” she responds by noting, “FDR was elected without social media.”

“Many things happened — right and left, Republicans and Democrats — for many, many, many years,” the actress asserted. “Many generations were elected without someone having to say something on Instagram.”

Parker may have a point regarding celebrities forgoing political talk on social media, as President Donald Trump — unlike previous presidents — has a certain je ne sais quoi that cannot be easily defeated by Hollywood elites.

Ultimately, celebrities failed to get former Vice President Kamala Harris across the finish line despite receiving an endorsement from pop superstar Taylor Swift, and the campaign’s enormous expenditures to stage concerts with stars including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parker expressed her contempt for people telling left-wing members of Hollywood to “shut up and act” when they speak about politics.

The actress then ironically — and hilariously — suggesting that leftists aren’t allowed to “talk,” despite the fact that conservatives, including a sitting Republican President of the United States, have been outright banned from discussing political issues on social media in recent years.

“It’s so interested that so many people on the other side, they seem to want everyone who disagrees to shut up — but not their side,” Parker told Wallace.

“It’s so off-kilter, like, who can talk and who can’t,” the actress bizarrely added.

