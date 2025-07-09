Whoopi Goldberg Says Her Seven-Figure Salary Job on ‘The View’ ‘Can Feel Like Hell’

Whoopi Goldberg lamented that her seven-figure salaried job co-hosting The View “can feel like hell.”

Whoopi revealed her misgivings about her job on Tuesday morning when she and her co-hosts were welcomed with applause by the audience.

“You know what? Let us say this to you,” she said. “Thank you for that because sometimes this gig can feel like … HELL! And sometimes you feel like people are just angry at you all the time. And so to get a welcome like this this morning, we really appreciate it.”

“So, let us tell you what’s been going on — because it’s really interesting,” she continued.

According to a 2024 report in Fandomwire, Whoopi earns $8 million a year co-hosting The View – a job she has held since 2007 after replacing Rosie O’Donnell.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney and ABC executives allegedly told the hosts earlier this year to tone down the Trump-bashing.

While The View hosts have never shied away from bashing Trump and Republicans in general, executives within the company have reportedly grown weary with the show’s over-emphasis on politics, feeling that it has strayed from its original inception as a talk show for women. According to the Daily Beast, two sources confirmed that Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic recently held a meeting with The View hosts and executive producer Brian Teta asking them to shift the conversation away from politics. “Karamehmedovic highlighted episodes with celebrity guests that he said were highly rated, one source said, and encouraged them to lean into such coverage moving forward,” noted the outlet.

While the Iger and Karamehmedovic did not go far to demand a change, the suggestion still upset the hosts, with Ana Navarro reportedly telling them that their audience tunes into the show for political perspectives.

“‘This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?’” Ana Navarro reportedly told the two executives.

