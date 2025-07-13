Elmo, the beloved Sesame Street character, went full Nazi in a series of social media posts after its official account was hacked on Sunday.

The posts, which have now since been deleted, featured the children’s icon, who is usually known to push positive and apolitical content, saying nasty words about Jews while pushing Qanon conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein.

“Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. FUCK JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED,” the puppet said in one post.

“RELEASE THE FILES [Donald Trump] CHILD FUCKER,” he said in another.

“Kill all Jews,” he also said.

The posts were deleted; the account has given no official statement on the matter.

This is not the first time an official social media account was (presumably) hacked to spread antisemitic vile. As Breitbart News reported last year, the Ford Motor Co’s account on X inexplicably posted a series of anti-Israel screeds that may or may not have been the result of a hack.

While Ford did not specify the exact cause of the incendiary posts, the company hinted to FOX Business in a statement that they resulted from a hack.

Our X account was briefly compromised and the previous three posts were not authorized or posted by Ford. We are investigating the issue,” it said.

In 2018, the restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings was forced to publicly apologize after its then-Twitter account featured a series of racist and raunchy posts that sent the internet ablaze.

“Well, we were hacked. And it wasn’t funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us,” the company said at the time.

