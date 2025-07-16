Longtime American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye was found dead alongside her husband in their Los Angeles mansion.

Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead inside their Encino home when Los Angeles police officers conducted a welfare check, per Fox News:

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. on July 14 for a welfare check in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino. Officers saw blood near the entrance of the home and broke a window to gain access. Inside, they discovered the couple shot to death, according to TMZ. The LAPD told Fox News Digital the case is being handled by the Valley Bureau Homicide Division. So far, no word on any suspects.

The police had visited the property last Thursday when a neighbor saw someone hopping the couple’s fence attempting to break in. It remains unknown if the murders were a product of a burglary.

Kaye worked on American Idol for 15 seasons and won multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. In a statement on Tuesday, an American Idol spokesperson hailed Kaye as “a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009.”

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” the spokesperson told Fox News. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

