Astronomer Launches Investigation After CEO, HR Chief Caught Embracing at Coldplay Concert

Astronomer’s Board of Directors has launched a formal investigation into its executives after the company’s CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot went viral on social media for trying to hide from Coldplay’s “kiss cam” during the rock band’s concert on Wednesday, resulting in an all out public relations disaster as the public accused the two of having an affair.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” Astronomer said in a Friday afternoon LinkedIn post, breaking its silence for the first time after becoming a viral internet sensation over the past 24 hours.

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the software development firm continued.

Astronomer went on to dispel online rumors about a third employee who was accused by social media users of having been in the footage, adding, “Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video.”

The company also noted that Byron “has not put out any statement” and that “reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.” This is in reference t a fake statement first published by a parody X account posing as a CBS reporter, which has since been suspended from the platform.

As Breitbart News reported, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin appeared to accidentally expose an alleged affair between Byron and Cabot in front of the entire audience in the Boston area’s Gillette Stadium on Wednesday — and later, in front of the world, as the moment went mega viral on social media.

The incident involved an interactive segment of Coldplay’s performance featuring a “kiss cam” that shone a spotlight on random concertgoers.

At one point, the camera panned over to Byron and Cabot, who were caught embracing one another, and quickly turned around and ducked out of sight upon realizing the entire stadium’s eyes were on them.

Watch Below:

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin initially quipped, in reaction to the two executives trying to hide from the camera.

“Holy shit, I hope we didn’t do something bad,” the “Yellow” singer added after realizing that Byron and Cabot had no intention of returning into the kiss cam’s view.

The incident quickly went viral, dominating the internet, where social media users meme’d the event and accused the two Astronomer executives — who were swiftly identified by online sleuths — of having an affair.

At the time of this writing, Coldplay has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.