Coldplay Accidentally Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO, HR Chief: ‘Holy S**t, I Hope We Didn’t Do Something Bad’

Coldplay inadvertently exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, on the rock band’s “kiss cam” during a concert on Wednesday night.

A moment that was supposed to be lighthearted fun involving Coldplay interacting with audience members via the concert’s pivoting camera turned into a public relations disaster for the software development firm Astronomer after the band appeared to expose an affair between two of the company’s executives.

Video footage of the moment shows a spotlight being shone on two people — who have since been identified by multiple reports as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot — embracing as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says, “Oh, look at these two.”

Watch Below:

Upon realizing they were chosen for the kiss cam in front of the entire audience in the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Byron quickly ducks down and out of sight while Cabot places both of her hands over her face and turns around, showing her back to the camera.

“Come on, you’re okay,” Martin says, appearing to assume that the couple may just be timid over having received the entire stadium’s attention.

But after several beats pass with Byron and Cabot still refusing to return to the camera, the Coldplay singer seemingly begins having second thoughts about the ordeal.

“Uh oh, what?” Martin says, before quipping, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Additional video footage posted to social media shows the “Paradise” singer awkwardly stating, “I’m not quite sure what to do” as the kiss cam continues to display the area in which Byron and Cabot once stood.

“Holy shit, I hope we didn’t do something bad,” Martin adds as the camera pans over to another pair of audience members clad in banana costumes.

Watch Below:

The band then carries on with the interactive segment of their performance.

While neither Byron nor Cabot has yet to publicly respond to the matter, viewers quickly took to social media to declare the two are having an affair.

“If you didn’t want to get exposed, don’t cheat,” one X user proclaimed.

“Chris Martin casually ending a man’s marriage, career, and HR department in one go is wild,” another remarked.

“What kind of divorce settlement r we looking at here?” a third inquired, surmising, “That hug gonna cost him huge.”

“Poor guy, being caught on camera at a Coldplay concert!” another X user exclaimed.

Several others expressed dismay over people posting the video to social media, which they considered an act of airing “dirty laundry,” with one X user sarcastically commenting, “I’m sure their spouses appreciate this brutal experience being shared with the whole world.”

“This makes me sad,” another disclosed. “While funny at first blush, a wife and mother just had her whole love and security bubble burst — and on a world stage. She’ll never be the same.”

“Getting caught in 12k,” another laughed.

Another X user speculated, “If they’d have just remained calm, no one would’ve suspected anything,” before advising the public to “NEVER bring a side piece to a Coldplay show.”

“Had they acted normally, they wouldn’t have gone viral,” another concurred.

“If they just smiled at the camera for a few seconds and acted normal no one would have posted it,” another X user echoed.

Meanwhile, it appears Astronomer has since deleted an announcement celebrating Cabot’s hiring from its LinkedIn page, according to a report by Us Weekly.

A post titled “An Exciting Day Today” highlighting Cabot’s 2024 hiring as the company’s Chief People Officer can no longer be viewed. Instead, a message reads, “This post cannot be displayed.”

It remains unclear whether the post was removed or the reason why it can no longer be viewed.

At the time of this writing, Coldplay has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.