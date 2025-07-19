The Daily Show host Jon Stewart chimed in on the news that CBS had decided not to renew the Late Show with host Stephen Colbert, taking a shot at the relevance of Comedy Central — the channel that airs his program.

During an episode of The Weekly Show podcast with Stewart, he responded to a question from listeners, asking if he thought Skydance Media would “get rid of The Daily Show” after merging with Paramount.

“That’s a good question,” Stewart responded. “Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything from them. They haven’t called me and said, ‘Don’t get too comfortable in that office, Stewart.’ But, let me tell you something, I’ve been kicked out of s***ier establishments than that. We’ll land on our feet.”

“I honestly don’t know,” he added. “I think… I’d like to believe that — without The Daily Show, I don’t know. Comedy Central’s kind of like muzak at this point. I think we’re the only sort of, like, life that exists on a current basis, other than like South Park.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, CBS described the decision to cancel Colbert’s show as a financial decision, and described Colbert as being in a “pantheon of greats.”

The ending of Colbert’s show represents a significant shift from the era of late-night TV in the streaming age, in which younger viewers have opted for new media instead of more traditional programming. CBS executives hailed Stephen Colbert as being in the “pantheon of greats” upon announcing his shows cancelation. “We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise in May of 2026,” the executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that grace late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

In response to the news that Colbert’s show was not renewed, President Donald Trump expressed that Colbert’s “talent was even less than his ratings.”

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired,” Trump said. “His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”