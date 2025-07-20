Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Makes Surprise Appearance on Apple TV+’s ‘The Buccaneers’

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney made a surprise appearance on Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers, visiting the show’s Lizzy character before her wedding day to give the bride-to-be some anti-marriage advice.

“Don’t do it. Don’t take this heavenly man off the market,” Mulvaney’s character told Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) during Wednesday’s episode of The Buccaneers, referring to the bride’s fiancé, Hector (Jacob Ifan), according to a report by Us Weekly.

“How is it fair on the rest of us if you get this face? If this is the face you get to see from morning until night your whole life?” the transgender activist’s character added in the show, based on an unfinished novel of the same name by late author Edith Wharton.

Mulvaney’s appearance on the show, however, was not the only thing trying to get in the way of the nuptials.

Lizzy, meanwhile, apparently has feelings for another man, Theo (Guy Remmers), whom she slept with before her wedding to Hector, while Theo’s wife Nan (Kristine Froseth) was in love with Guy (Matthew Broome).

“Sent to secure husbands and titles, young American women explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash,” reads the description of the Apple TV+ series on The Buccaneers‘ IMDb page.

On Wednesday, Mulvaney took to Instagram, where he posted video footage of himself galivanting around the set of The Buccaneers clad in a green gown.

“It’s happening!” the transgender activist exclaimed, adding, “Okay, Miss Bloomingdales is here. It’s very on brand for me” as he stepped out of a trailer in women’s attire.

“Wow, I could get used to this,” Mulvaney says while heading into a faux mansion on the set of the show.

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.