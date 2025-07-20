Watch: Katy Perry Nearly Falls from Giant Suspended Butterfly Mid-Performance

Pop star Katy Perry almost fell off a flying prop that malfunctioned during her concert in San Francisco, California, on Friday.

Perry was seen suspended above the stage atop a giant mechanical butterfly while in the middle of performing her 2013 hit “Roar,” when an apparent technical malfunction suddenly dropped the prop a few feet, nearly knocking the singer off.

Concertgoers can be heard segueing from cheers to exclamations of shock and horror as they realized what was transpiring before their eyes. Perry, meanwhile, appeared to briefly panic before regaining her composure and resuming her rendition of the song.

“And you’re going to hear me roar,” the pop star sang after the giant butterfly device stopped aggressively swaying from side to side following its sudden drop.

After the concert, the “Last Friday Night” singer took to her Instagram Stories, where she poked fun at herself by posting a photo of her reaction to the incident, adding the words, “Goodnight San Fran.”

A source told Page Six that all is “good,” despite Perry suffering a minor bump, adding, “She paused slightly, but then kept singing, almost never missing a beat.”

This is not the first prop malfunction the “Teenage Dream” singer has experienced while on tour this summer.

Last month, Perry was trapped inside a giant ball suspended above the stage after a technical malfunction left the 40-year-old pop star holding on for dear life during her concert in Adelaide, Australia.

The “Dark Horse” singer was left hanging for around 40 seconds with the lights out as crew members rushed to the stage to help while confused and concerned fans looked on in horror.

Perry’s prop malfunction last month also came just one day after a similar incident transpired at pop star Beyoncé’s concert in Houston, Texas.

A technical glitch caused the “Single Ladies” singer to suddenly tilt sideways while she was sitting on a car suspended in the air.

The incident prompted Beyoncé to immediately halt her performance, leaving fans terrified.

