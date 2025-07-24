Video: Stephen Colbert Continues Post-Cancelation Meltdown with Trump ‘Micropenis’ Jokes

Comedian Stephen Colbert has now resorted to cracking penis jokes about President Donald Trump on his soon-to-be canceled late-night show.

Colbert issued his latest salvo against the president with allegations of him being in the Epstein files.

“In the words of Elon Musk, ‘Donald Trump is in the Epstein files,'” Colbert began. “There’s been a lot of smoking guns in this case, but shortly before we taped this show, we got the smokiest yet — because the Wall Street Journal is now reporting that back in May, Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the president that his name was in the Epstein files. But he said he hardly knew the guy!’”

“You know how they say there’s no such thing as bad publicity? They’re not talking about this,” he continued. “The president wasn’t alone. An official familiar with the documents said they contain hundreds of other names. Of course, names like Donald Trump, Donald John Trump, Donald J. Trump, Donny Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Father, Big Daddy, Big Daddy Bronzer, aka the Donald and a mystery man known only as micropenis DJT.”

As Breitbart News reported last week, CBS announced the cancelation of Stephen Colbert’s show, calling it a “financial decision.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026,” executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The end came just days after Stephen Colbert denounced his parent company’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, calling it a “big, fat bribe” for the Skydance merger. Critics of the cancelation claimed that it was a political retaliation, but evidence showed that Colbert was costing the network $40 million a year in losses while employing a full crew of 200 people. In response, President Trump celebrated the cancelation.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” the president said.

Colbert responded to the president during his Monday broadcast and told him to “go fuck” himself.

How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?” Colbert began before he appeared in an on-screen frame that said “Eloquence Cam.”

As he stared directly into the camera, Colbert then donned a New York accent to say: “Go fuck yourself.” The audience applauded.

Regarding Trump’s claim that Jimmy Kimmel will be fired next, Colbert quipped, “Nope, no, no. Absolutely not. Kimmel, I am the martyr. There’s only room for one on this cross. And the view is fantastic from up here. I can see your house!”

