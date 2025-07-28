Protest in Support of Stephen Colbert Bombs with Less than Two Dozen People

A protest supporting late-night host Stephen Colbert after Paramount canceled his television show drew less than two dozen people.

The “We’re With Colbert” protest gathered outside CBS Broadcast Center on Manhattan’s West Side and drew so few protesters that it fizzled out within minutes, according to the New York Post. Organizers said they intended it as a nationwide call for “integrity.”

“Our country is not perfect, never has been,” said one event organizer.

“But we’ve always had the First Amendment, and now Mango Mussolini is trying to take that from us,” the organizer added.

As Breitbart News reported last week, CBS announced the cancelation of Stephen Colbert’s show, calling it a “financial decision.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026,” executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The end came just days after Stephen Colbert denounced his parent company’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, calling it a “big, fat bribe” for the Skydance merger. Critics of the cancelation claimed that it was a political retaliation, but evidence showed that Colbert was costing the network $40 million a year in losses while employing a full crew of 200 people. In response, President Trump celebrated the cancelation.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” the president said.

Colbert responded to the president during and told him to “go fuck” himself.

A protester called his firing a “first Amendment attack.”

