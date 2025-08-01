Nolte: Bitter Jon Stewart Ridicules Jay Leno, ‘Explains’ Gutfeld’s Success

Former comedian Jon Stewart used his podcast (does this guy ever shut up?) to ridicule Jay Leno for suggesting Late Night comedians try to entertain their audience rather than lecture one half while alienating the other. He also thinks he understands why Greg Gutfeld is humiliating far-left Late Night hosts Stephen Coltard, Jimmy Kimmtard, and Jimmy Falltard in the ratings.

Here’s Stewart-tard whistling past the graveyard for Late Night — which his privileged sense of entitlement helped to murder:

The entire bullshit — again, this is the [right] trying to police and create rules that they would never follow. The idea that by having what what may be a more left-leaning or progressive bend or just bringing in — that’s how FOX is popular. That’s how any of these people — you know, they all talk about Gutfeld as the most popular. Yeah, he’s not popular because he’s a both sides guy. He’s not, you know, a fair use like the fairness doctrine says. Like, he’s relentless. And, you know, after a day of watching Fox News and being bathed in their very purposeful propaganda, [Gutfeld is] a great way to top off the night.

Then Stewart ridicules Leno with a whiny imitation:

“I don’t understand, why offend your audience? Why not just do a show about — you know, why do you have to talk about things you believe? Why do you have to make jokes about things you actually think? I’m just gonna go throw myself down a hill.”

I swear, Jon Stewart is the dumbest cuck allowed to freely walk America without a helmet.

Greg Gutfeld doesn’t attract more than three times the viewers of Jon Stewart’s Daily Show because he’s on Fox News. Gutfeld doesn’t more than triple Seth Meyers, nearly triple Fallon, double Kimmel, and attract a million more viewers than Colbert because he’s “relentless.” I know Stewart is loath to admit this, but Greg Gutfeld is something those guys are not, which is funny and unpredictable. In fact, one of the reasons he’s funny is that he’s unpredictable. This isn’t my political bias speaking. The same is true for Bill Maher.

Sadly, when it comes to Stewart, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, and the like, they have dedicated themselves to the tired predictability of basing their entire professional existence on one tired shtick: hating Donald Trump. If Gutfeld were that predictable, millions would tune out—you know, like they have the Daily Show.

Gutfeld has also spent two decades honing his craft and building goodwill with an audience. He has a following, and not an elitist following like this current Late Night crop, who only seek to entertain and please their leftist paymasters. Gutfeld’s following consists of millions of Normal People.

As far as Stewart’s ridiculing of Leno, talk about missing the point. Colbert just lost his job in the most humiliating way possible. Everyone now knows he benefited from years of left-wing affirmative action as CBS lost $40 million per year on his failed show, going back to at least 2021. All Leno stated was the obvious: when you’re just like everyone else (a predictable Trump basher) who alienates half the country, there’s not much pie left to slice up. That’s why Colbert is about to become a has-been no one will remember — except as the overpaid, privileged asshole who pimped for the fascist State.

Leno is 100 percent correct, and if you want to ridicule him for that, for not telling your spoiled and entitled ears what they want to hear, please do continue to whistle past the graveyard because there are tens of millions of us Normal People who can’t wait to piss on your grave.

