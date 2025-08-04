Radio Host Charlamagne Tells Trump ‘I’m Rooting for You’ After POTUS Rips ‘Low IQ Sleazebag’

Charlamagne tha God told President Donald Trump “I’m rooting for you, but I need you focused,” after the president slammed the radio host as “low IQ.”

“Listen, President Trump, don’t worry about Charlamagne tha God. I know something I said hit a nerve — but I don’t want you rattled,” the Breakfast Club radio host said on his show on Monday.

“I want you to end wars, okay? I want you to keep the border secure. I want you to have the economy booming,” Charlamagne continued. “I want all of these things to be true. I am an American. I don’t care who’s in the White House, I want America to succeed.”

“Believe it or not, I’m rooting for you, but I need you focused,” he added.

Watch Below:

Charlamagne went on to say, “We need you focused on two things: the economy, and Epstein.”

“I need you keep the promises of a great economy and the promises of transparency with the Epstein files. And I don’t want us as a people to be distracted,” the radio host added.

Charlamagne was responding to a Sunday Truth Social post by Trump, in which the president referred to the radio host as “racist sleazebag” and “a low IQ individual.”

“The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God’ (Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?)” Trump began in his post.

“He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done,” the president continued, before citing the accomplishments he has achieved during his first six months in office for his second term.

President Trump noted “ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight.”

“He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan or, wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down,” Trump added.

The president was reacting to Charlamagne’s Saturday appearance on Fox News’ My View, where he told Lara Trump that he thinks “traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back,” referring to the Old Guard Republicans that have lost a copious amount of influence over the last ten years.

“I think that this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their Party back,” Charlamagne elaborated at the time, adding that he believes the Old Guard knows “this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up.”

Watch Below:

“The MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their Party back and not piss off the MAGA base,” the Breakfast Club host surmised.

Lara Trump countered Charlamagne’s assertion, saying, “We’ve never seen a typical election since the day that Donald Trump came down the golden escalator,” adding, “The game changed, and to say that the old guard is going to come back — that’s a lot, that’s a big statement.”

“But that’s the mistake the Republicans are going to make,” Charlamagne argued. “Republicans are going to make the same mistake that the Democrats made, and I’ll tell you what I mean by that: Barack Obama was a one of one, once in a lifetime political juggernaut, and since Barack Obama, every Democrat has tried to be Barack Obama.”

“It’s going to be the same thing with the Republicans,” he continued. “Say what you want, Donald Trump is a once in a lifetime, one of one, political juggernaut. You’re not going to be Donald Trump.”

“So if you think you’re going to be able to do what Donald Trump has done, talk the way Donald Trump has talked, get away with what Donald Trump has gotten away with, it’s not going to happen,” the radio host asserted.

While responding to President Trump’s Sunday Truth Social post, Charlamagne added that he doesn’t mind being called a “sleazebag,” noting that it may not be a false statement.

“I looked up the definition of ‘sleazebag,’ it says it’s a disgusting or despicable person. Depending on who you ask, that may apply to me,” the radio host said, adding, “I personally prefer ‘friendly neighborhood a-hole.'”

“He said, I’m ‘a low IQ individual.’ I don’t know. I’ve never taken an IQ test,” Charlamagne continued. “He said I have no idea what words are coming out of my mouth. Absolutely true. I’ve been surprising myself my whole life, like, damn, ‘I actually said that?'”

Charlamagne went on to argue with the president’s other statements, claiming the United States hasn’t ended wars or made any peace deals — which is notably disputed, given that in June, Pakistan nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

When it came to Trump’s mention of closing the U.S. border, Charlamagne somewhat conceded, saying, “You have definitely made the border harder to cross,” but nonetheless insisted the border is not “closed.”

As Breitbart News reported, U.S. Border Patrol leaders are touting the new record-low rate of migrant arrests along the southwest border as the “most secure border in history.”

In July, Border Patrol agents arrested approximately 4,600 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border between ports of entry. Border Patrol agents released zero migrants into the U.S. for the third consecutive month.

