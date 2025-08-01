EXCLUSIVE: Trump Delivers ‘Most Secure Border in History’ with New Record Low Arrests in July — Zero Admissions for 3 Months

Border Patrol leaders are touting the new record-low rate of migrant arrests along the southwest border as the “most secure border in history.” In July, Border Patrol agents arrested approximately 4,600 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border between ports of entry. Border Patrol agents released zero migrants into the U.S. for the third consecutive month.

Officials within U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas that agents arrested 4,600 illegal aliens along the southwest border in July. The unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart represents a 24 percent decrease compared to the 6,72 arrests in June and a 92 percent drop from July 2024.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials stated on X, “THIS IS WHAT A SECURE BORDER LOOKS LIKE!”

Del Rio Sector officials added, “We currently have the most secure border in history!” in a post on X earlier this week.

On Friday, Chief of the Border Patrol Michael Banks briefly posted a report on X stating that agents apprehended 4,399 migrants along the southest border. That post was deleted a short time later. He said there have been “ZERO releases for 3 months in a row!!”

Breitbart Texas reported that President Donald Trump delivered the most secure border in U.S. history with the arrest of 6,072 migrants in June. This was a decrease of about 15 percent from the previous low water mark set in March.

In June, agents also set a record for the least number of migrant arrests in a single day with the apprehension of 112 illegal aliens, Breitbart reported. On July 20, that record was shattered with the report of only 88 arrests.

In July, the average number of daily apprehensions fell to 148 per day.