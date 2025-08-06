Oscar-Winning Director Francis Ford Coppola Recovering After Cardiac Operation

Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola underwent a non-emergency cardiac operation in a Rome hospital Tuesday and is now doing “well,” both he and a U.S.-based representative confirmed.

The acclaimed American director of the Godfather films and Apocalypse Now was operated on in a scheduled procedure.

“Mr Coppola went in for a scheduled update procedure” performed by renowned Italian-born cardiologist Dr Andrea Natale “and is resting nicely”, the representative said in response to Italian media reports that the director was hospitalised, Reuters reports.

Coppola posted a photograph of himself on Instagram, appearing relaxed and smiling with a message reassuring fans: “I am well.”

Coppola, 86, has been a patient of Natale for more than 30 years, the representative said.

The octogenarian was admitted to the Policlinico Tor Vergata, a public hospital in the Italian capital, news agency ANSA reported.

According to the Reuters report, the U.S.-based representative declined to give any details about the nature of Coppola’s medical procedure but said: “There was not an emergency. He went to the hospital in a car. He had a scheduled appointment.”