Fashion Designer Rick Owens Sells Videos of His Feet to Raise Money for ‘In Danger Trans Youth and Refugees’

Fashion designer Rick Owens is selling feet videos on the porn subscription website OnlyFans to raise money for a transgender charity.

“I have opened an @OnlyFans account to raise funds for the Allanah Foundation, an organization created by trans pioneer @MissAllanahStarr to provide scholarships, mentorship programs, and resources for at-risk and in-danger trans youth and refugees,” Owens announced in a recent Instagram post.

Owens’ post included a short video of his feet with the words “SO CUNT” written on them while he bizarrely talked about the 19th century Countess of Castiglione, Virginia Oldoini, an Italian aristocrat who he said “was a raging beauty” famous for taking photos of herself, and later “only concentrated on portraits of her feet” after “her beauty faded.”

“In these feet videos I speak about the Contessa Di Castiglione, a beauty of the 1800s and famous for sitting for photographic portraits, which were new at the time,” the fashion designer explained.

“As her beauty faded, she retreated to an apartment in the Palace Vendome, where she had the mirrors removed and the curtains closed, and only did portraits of her feet until she died,” Owens continued, adding that French poet Robert de Montesquiou later “bought the collection of her photographs at the auction following her death.”

The fashion designer concluded his post, writing, “This is all about my own negotiations with self display, vanity, and aging.”

Allanah Starr, the porn star who founded the trans shelter Owens’ feet video proceeds are going toward, said, “I truly believe that out of everything that’s terrible, every tragedy in life, something good happens eventually.”

“I got a message from an LGBTQ person on Instagram that told me that they had been homeless for the past two and a half months, they had been forced to do sex work to survive, they had been a victim of sexual exploitation, and violence,” Starr continued.

“The worst part of this story,” the porn star continued, “is that this person reached out to several organizations, he warned them that he was going to be homeless, and he got absolutely no response.”

“To me, that is inexcusable, unimaginable, and just plain horrible,” Starr said. “But thanks to our volunteers, within 24 hours, we were able to get this person off the street, to provide him with medical care, and to start the process of hopefully integrating them into La Maison D’Allanah.”

The La Maison D’Allanah refers to a shelter in Versailles, France, that is specifically meant for transgender individuals.

“So thanks to this very tragic situation, we now have established a crisis team composed of a social worker, legal team, and volunteers that can help anyone who is crisis,” Starr concluded.

